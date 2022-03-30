Besides academic activities, students' social guidance crucial: Sumsam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries Syed Sumsam Bukhari Wednesday said that besides academic activities, students' social guidance was crucial for making them useful and productive citizens.

He was speaking at the annual prize distribution ceremony of two campuses of the Unique Group of Institutions here. He said parents and teachers both could play a vital role in inculcating social norms among the young generation. He said proper guidance of students forms the basis of a good society, which ultimately helps the country stand tall in the comity of nations.

He said organising such functions by the Unique Group of Institutions for its students definitely encouraged award-winning and other students to continue their efforts for more successes in future.

Chairman Unique Group of Institutions Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram said that award distribution ceremonies were held for promoting desire for contest among students. He said teachers play most important role in social grooming of students.

Government Degree College for Women Wahdat Road Principal Prof Farah Malhi and national women cricket team spin bowler Saadia Iqbal also attended the ceremony. Position-holder students were awarded prizes.

Director Unique Group Prof Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, Senior Principal Head Office Prof Fareeha Arshad, Principal Neelam Block Campus Prof Hina Usman, Manager Communications and Admin Prof Riazul Haq, Principal Pak Block Campus Prof Riffat Faheem, teachers and students attended the ceremony.