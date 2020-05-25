Besides exchanging Eid greetings, Senate chairman, Balochistan CM discuss various provincial issues

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan and besides exchanging Eid greetings, discussed various provincial issues including COVID-19 situation.

The chief minister said the provincial government was taking adequate steps to control the spread of coronavirus, ensuring food availability and improving economic activities in the larger interest of the province.

He said coronavirus testing capacity had increased in order to cope with the deadly virus as the provision of health facilities to the masses, it was the topmost priority of the government.

The budget for the next financial year would be focused on the development and improvement of the health sector, he said adding measures were underway to bring improvement in all the sectors of the province.

Senate Chairman Sanjrani said the steps taken by the provincial government on prevention of coronavirus and other related issues were commendable.

He added the provincial government had played a responsible role in tackling the situation arising out of deadly virus at Taftan Border and other areas of the province till to date.