Besides govt, people, Ulema deserve credit for win in anti-COVID battle: President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said that besides the incumbent government, the people and the religious scholars equally deserved the credit for the country's win against the COVID-19 as the curve of coronavirus was flattening.

In an interview to a private television channel, the president opposed the viewpoint of reduced testing of COVID-19 and said the virus had been controlled in the country consequent to the laudable performance by the government and cooperation by the clerics and the masses. He said the country's testing capacity had been enhanced to 70,000 a day, from a scratch.

He said Pakistan had led the world in the initiatives of smart lockdown and permitting Tarawih prayer during holy month of Ramzan, the virus did not spread from mosques,but consequent to Eid shopping.

The president said contrary to the developed and well-equipped world, the incumbent government did not get panicked rather it made all anti-COVID arrangements and simultaneously took care of the poor people to save them from the adverse economic impacts of the pandemic.

He said Pakistan was lucky to witness positive indicators on economic front despite the COIVD-19 pandemic including the surging stock exchange market, cement production, and declining fiscal deficit.

To a question about the notions of introduction of presidential system in Pakistan, he said every country had its own governing system but as far as Pakistan was concerned, the parliamentary system was stable there.

He said people, not the system, would bring change because in many countries, massive corruption and other malpractices were committed despite the presidential system.

He said the ongoing debates on NFC award, 18th amendment and other subjects were good to bring improvements.

One should not blame the parliamentary system for the failures as it was the individuals who spoiled the system.

Asked about the reference against Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, the president said he took a right decision and the Supreme Judicial Council was the forum to decide its fate.

About the government's anti-corruption efforts, the president said for the first time the probe reports into corruption scams were made public which would create a deterrent for the corrupt people.

Asked about the minus one formula, the president said it was insignificant and just a news story as media always needed something to make headlines.

He said he was still confident in his belief that Imran Khan was the best choice and neither there existed any threat of minus one nor it had been in the past.

About the Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, President Alvi said by Muslims' persecution, India was distorting its own history. Prime Minister Imran Khan had rightly labeled the BJP as a fascist party pursuing the agenda of Hindu supremacy, he added.

To a question, the president said the 18th amendment was not being rolled back; however it could be improved in coordination between the federation and provinces.

Besides NFC, he said focus should also be given to the just and need-based distribution of resources within the province, not just to appease the individuals.

Asked to comment on the issue of power outages in Karachi and controversy regarding K-Electric, he suggested that the power transmission, generation and distribution mechanisms must be made separate and independent entities to resolve the situation.

About the civil military ties, he said all four pillars of the state were on same page and same direction when it comes to the interest of the state.