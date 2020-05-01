Besides the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, i would soon announce another programme to provide relief to the people unemployed due to the lockdown: Prime Minister Imran Khan

The prime minister said besides the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, he would soon announce another programme to provide relief to the people unemployed due to the lockdown in the wake of COVID-19

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The prime minister said besides the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, he would soon announce another programme to provide relief to the people unemployed due to the lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

Under the new programme, he said, an SMS service would be launched to register the unemployed people and provide them with the financial assistance after verification of their data and claim of unemployment.

Secondly, he said, the people from the volunteer Corona Tiger Force would also reach out to the people at union council level to get the unemployed people registered for financial assistance from the government.

Imran Khan said unlike the developed countries where 100 percent people were registered and could be easily accessed by the government in case of emergency, around 80 to 85 percent labourers, daily wager, vendors etc. were not registered with government institutions.

The development and creation of workers and labour data would help the government and people alike in any such situation or otherwise in future, he added.

The prime minister said the Corona Relief Fund, established to help the people affected by the coronavirus lockdown, would be bolstered by the government by depositing the amounts to match the contribution from the masses with a one to four ratio.

"Fore example, if an amount of Rs 100,000 is deposited in the PM Corona Relief Fund by a person, the government will deposit Rs 400,000 in the fund make it Rs 500,000," he explained.

The prime minister mentioned the situation in the United States and European countries where thousands of people had died of COVID-19 and said the situation in Pakistan with the blessings of Allah Almighty was far better.

He said with no vaccine so far available for COVID-19, no body knew how long the situation would continue in the world, including Pakistan.

Imra Khan urged the citizens to behave responsibly, and follow the guidelines and protocols given by the experts for people in every field of life to save themselves from the coronavirus.

He said since the government alone could not succeed in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, it was the whole nation which by demonstrating responsibility together, could defeat the deadly virus.

The prime minister was highly appreciative of the efforts of Dr Sania Nishtar in the launching of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

/More