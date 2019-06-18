UrduPoint.com
Besiege, Curfew, Extra-judicial Killing Cannot Suppress Indigenous Freedom Struggle Of Kashmiris: Gandapur

Tue 18th June 2019 | 07:22 PM

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Tuesday while condemning the Indian state terrorism against innocent Kashmiris said besiege, curfew extra and judicial killing cannot suppress indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Tuesday while condemning the Indian state terrorism against innocent Kashmiris said besiege, curfew extra and judicial killing cannot suppress indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

In a statement, he said India is conspiring to conduct demographic changes in occupied Kashmir. He urged the international community to take notice of Indian conspiracies.

The minister said India cannot suppress the indigenous struggle of Kashmiris through their negative tactics.

He said a report compiled by the Women Rights Organisation has exposed the worst kind of abuses being committed by the Indian security forces against women and girl child.

He said Kashmiris were being extra-judicially martyred on daily basis. He said India has committed grave violations of human rights.

He was of the view that India will have to resolve the Kashmir through dialogue.

Pakistan will continue its sincere efforts to resolve the Kashmir through peaceful means, he added.

He announced that Pakistan will continue its diplomatic, political and moral support to Kashmiris.

He said Pakistan will effectively raise Kashmir issue at every international forum.

