Besieged people of IOK continue to suffer amid chilly weather

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The besieged residents of the Kashmir Valley continue to suffer enormously due to unrelenting lockdown since August 5 this year while the severe cold has added to their miseries in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service the Kashmir Valley remains under military siege on 145th consecutive day,an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty continues to prevail in the Valley as well as Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions.

In addition to huge presence of Indian forces, restrictions under Section 144 are in place and internet across all platforms, short messaging and prepaid mobile services remain totally snapped in the territory.

Amid uneasy calm, businesses remain largely shut, shops open but only for few hours in the morning and evening, offices witness thin attendance while little public transport is seen on the roads.

The intense cold and chilly weather has brought more problems for the people of the Valley, who were already facing shortage of essential commodities including food and life-saving medicines due to India-imposed lockdown since 5th August.

The minimum temperature across Kashmir and Ladakh remains several degrees below the freezing point, leading to freezing of water supply lines at several places. The occupied territory is currently under the grip of "Chillai-Kalan" – the 40-day harshest period of winter. "Chillai-Kalan" began on December 21 and ends on January 31.

On the other hand, the occupation authorities are likely to further tighten the curbs in the Valley today to prevent anti-India demonstrations after Juma congregational prayers.