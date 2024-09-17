Best arrangements being ensured by provincial govt on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW): Minister

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2024 | 02:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for education Punjab, Rana Sikandar Hayat said that provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ensured best arrangements during celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) across the province.
During his visit to Multan to review arrangements here on Tuesday, the minister personally inspected the procession route at Clock Tower Chowk and the public water distribution stalls (sabeel) set up for participants. As a gesture of goodwill, he distributed sweets and gifts on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to honor the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Rana Sikandar Hayat praised the exemplary arrangements made by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations across the province, emphasizing that the festivity was being observed with deep religious fervor. He extended his greetings to the citizens, congratulating them on the birth anniversary of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW).
“The birth of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) was being celebrated with immense spiritual devotion,” he said and added that the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) came as a mercy for all of humanity.
Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan highlighted the importance of following the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) to eliminate ignorance and promote peace and justice across the world.
Later, the provincial minister visited the control room set up the office City Police Officer (CPO) to oversee the monitoring of the city's security arrangements. He also held a meeting at the Commissioner’s Office, where he was briefed by relevant departments regarding the Rabi-ul-Awal arrangements, ensuring all preparations in place for a smooth celebration.
Commissioner, Maryam Khan, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry and Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sandhu gave detailed briefing to the provincial minister regarding arrangements of the event.
