Best Arrangements For 'Ashra Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen PBUH' Programs: Commissioner

Published October 03, 2022 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Aamir Jan said on Monday that all arrangements with regard to 'Ashra-e-Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him)' observance would be made with love and religious reverence.

He said this while presiding over a meeting, which reviewed arrangements in connection with the Eid Milad-un-Nabi here. He said that on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, 472 small and big processions would be taken out in the city. He said that special cleanliness arrangements were being put in place to celebrate the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal in a befitting manner.

The commissioner said that the Lahore district administration was in touch with the organisers of Eid Milad-un-Nabi and added that two big processions would be taken out in the provincial capital.

Lectures on the sacred life of Holy Prophet PBUH would be organised on daily basis in all schools, he added.

The commissioner said that LESCO and MCL should cooperate with each other to solve power cable related issues in the Walled City and at Circular Road.

During the meeting, security situation was also reviewed. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar was also present.

