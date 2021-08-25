Best arrangements including security to be finalized for New Zealand cricket team

The district administration would finalize best possible security and other arrangements to facilitate the New Zealand cricket team

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration would finalize best possible security and other arrangements to facilitate the New Zealand cricket team.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, (ADC) General, Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Qasim Ijaz chaired a meeting held here on Wednesday at Deputy Commissioner office to discuss and review the security and other arrangements being finalized for the tour of the New Zealand cricket team scheduled during second week of September.

The meeting was attended by officers of Special Branch of Police and other departments concerned.

On the occasion, ADC Qasim Ijaz said that the New Zealand team would visit Rawalpindi during the second week of September and the entire team would remain in quarantine for three days after their arrival.

He said that best security arrangements would be made for the practice session of the foreign cricket team and for three One Day International (ODI) matches which would start from September 17.

He said that the New Zealand team is visiting Pakistan after nearly two decades which is an honor for Pakistan and during this tour, the cricket team would be provided full security cover. Best possible arrangements would be finalized for the cricket team, he added.

The ADC said that the revival of international cricket in the country is a welcome step and international teams had played cricket matches in Rawalpindi last year as well.

He said that with regard to the arrangements being made for the New Zealand team, the citizens are expected to cooperate fully with the administration so that elaborate security arrangements could be finalized and the cricket team could be provided best facilities in Rawalpindi.