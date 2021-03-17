UrduPoint.com
Best Arrangements Made For Vaccination Of Senior Citizens: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:22 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said the best arrangements had been made for the vaccination of people of over 60 years of age across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said the best arrangements had been made for the vaccination of people of over 60 years of age across the province.

In a statement issued here, she said that the staff was providing excellent services at the centres which was being excellently managed by Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Captain (Retd) M Usman Younis.

She said that the people of over 70 years were being vaccinated at all centres without pin codes whereas people between the ages of 60 to 70 were being vaccinated with pin codes.

She elaborated the PIN code condition had been enforced to facilitate senior citizens of 60 to 70 years of age.

"People of over 60 years of age must prefer Expo center instead of going to hospitals on their own," the minister said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the process of vaccination for citizens of over 60 years of age is ongoing at full pace at Expo Center Lahore.

