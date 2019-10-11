Best arrangements to be made at Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) ::Commissioner Lahore Asif Bilal Lodhi Thursday said the best arrangements would be made for the main procession of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and regarding the annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

During a meeting, he said that security and all other arrangements in this regard would be made as per the standard of arrangements made on Youm-e-Ashur.

The commissioner said proper arrangements would be ensured with the cooperation of organizers of the Chehlum and Urs Sharif.

He said focal persons of all departments would be nominated by tomorrow and added that instructions had been issued for patch work and cleanliness of the procession route.

He said anti dengue spray was also being carried out at the Chehlum and Urs gathering areas.

Asif Bilal Lodhi said that monitoring would be done through central control centres while people would also be made aware about the traffic plan.