UrduPoint.com

Best Arrangements To Be Made During By-elections: DRO

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Best arrangements to be made during by-elections: DRO

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :District Returning Officer (DRO) Syed Nadeem Haider said that best arrangements would be made on polling day of by-election at PP-209 going to be held on October 16.

Presiding over a meeting here Thursday review arrangements, the district returning officer said that election code of conduct would be implemented and violations would not be tolerated. He said that different arrangements for facilitation of voters would be ensured at each polling station. The DRO added that a total of 173 polling stations and 560 polling booths would be set up in the constituency.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umer Iftekhar Sherazi said that district administration would ensure cooperation with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while District Police Officer (DPO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai said that police force would utilize all possible efforts to maintain law and order situation on the polling day.

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority, officers of Rangers and other concerned departments were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Rangers Police Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan October All Best PP-209

Recent Stories

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

2 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

2 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

2 hours ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

2 hours ago
 Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

2 hours ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.