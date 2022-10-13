Best arrangements to be made during by-elections: DRO

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :District Returning Officer (DRO) Syed Nadeem Haider said that best arrangements would be made on polling day of by-election at PP-209 going to be held on October 16.

Presiding over a meeting here Thursday review arrangements, the district returning officer said that election code of conduct would be implemented and violations would not be tolerated. He said that different arrangements for facilitation of voters would be ensured at each polling station. The DRO added that a total of 173 polling stations and 560 polling booths would be set up in the constituency.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umer Iftekhar Sherazi said that district administration would ensure cooperation with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while District Police Officer (DPO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai said that police force would utilize all possible efforts to maintain law and order situation on the polling day.

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority, officers of Rangers and other concerned departments were also present in the meeting.