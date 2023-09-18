Open Menu

Best Arrangements Will Be Made For 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal: Arslan

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Best arrangements will be made for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal: Arslan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Monday said that the best possible arrangements will be made in consultation with all stakeholders to observe 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal with religious fervor.

He said that a focal person has been appointed for the arrangements of Rabi-ul-Awwal in the district. The Mayor will fully cooperate with the organizers of Rabi-ul-Awwal processions," the Mayor expressed these views while addressing a meeting held with the scholars and organizers of Rabi-ul-Awwal procession in relation to the arrangements here in his office.

On the occasion, Municipal Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Mughal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Liaqat Ali Kalhoro, SSP Sukkur Irfan Samo, departmental heads of Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), scholars, religious leaders, and a large number of organizers of the procession were also present.

During the meeting, scholars and the organizers of Rabi-ul-Awwal processions presented suggestions regarding Rabi-ul-Awwal and emphasized the need for immediate resolution of various issues.

Most of the problems raised were related to sanitation, road, encroachment, street lights, load-shedding of electricity, and security.

They thanked Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh for inviting them to discuss arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awwal and assured him of all possible cooperation and assistance to solve the civic problems.

The Administrator said that he was trying his best to solve the problem of street lights, adding that he would talk to SEPCO to reduce the load shedding during Rabi-ul-Awwal to save the citizens from problems. He also referred to climate change and requested the scholars to play a role in the plantation of trees across the city.

Arslan said that the police would also take all possible measures regarding law and order during Rabi-ul-Awwal and would try to facilitate the organizers.

