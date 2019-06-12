Best budget presented in difficult scenario: Leaders

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Wednesday terming the budget people-friendly and balanced said the previous budgets were always confusing and beyond understandings of a common man

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Wednesday terming the budget people-friendly and balanced said the previous budgets were always confusing and beyond understandings of a common man.

They said present PTI government has presented pro-people budget in line with the vision and policies of prime minister Imran Khan.

PTI leader Sajida Begum Talking to Radio Programme said,the budget presented by the present government will lead the country towards prosperity.

She said in recent times where country has been facing worse economic challenges PTI government is pursuing the agenda of economic stability and provision of relief to common masses.

The next year will be much better than today, she assured, adding, the budget presented will not be limited to documents but the PTI government is capable to deliver it according to its agenda.

PTI leader Shaheen Naz Saifullah said, it was a historic day for the country and the incumbent government.

We must have to appreciate the PTI government for presenting such a balanced budget despite of the economic challenges.

Special funds have been allocated for the FATA as it is the most deserving area, she added.

PTI leader Munawara Bloch said the budget presented by the PTI government is definitely a people friendly budget.

The credit of this balanced budget goes to the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his efficient economic team.

Prime Minister, as per his commitment, mainly focused on development in Baluchistan and allocated sufficient in this regard. It will be helpful in eliminating the sense of deprivation of Bloch people, she added.

PTI leader, Nusrat Wahid said, the budget was presented in difficult times and it was possible because of Imran Khan' policy that we were not included in black list from Grey list otherwise we were facing the situation like Venezuela.

We are hopeful that the things will be better till December, she hoped.

The Dollar will be de-valued and rupee value will be stable, she said, adding, the inflation will also be reduced. The taxes are imposed on the items mainly used by elite class.

The defense budget has been retained to 1150 billion that is good initiative. The budget will have good impact on lives of the people, she mentioned.

PTI leader Kanwal Shauzab also says the opposition has tried its level best to create hurdles in smooth broadcasting of budget speech.

Despite of all the challenges and fiscal space available, the government has presented best possible budget aimed at to facilitate the poor community, she added.

Direct taxes have been encouraged and indirect taxes are discouraged, she said, adding, imports are curtailed and efforts have been made to improve exports.