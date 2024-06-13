Best cleaning arrangements to be ensured on Eid. DC Murree

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi has said that the best cleaning arrangements would be ensured on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Cattle markets are established away from residential areas to protect against any disease, he added.

The deputy commissioner expressed these views during his visit to the cattle market in Hill Dhalo, Murree.

According to the details, the deputy commissioner visited the various counters set up in the cattle market premises and reviewed the awareness facilities for the public.

Speaking on occasion, he said that the best arrangements for cleanliness would be ensured on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.