Best Cleanliness Arrangements Being Ensured: Commissioner

Sun 02nd August 2020 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Shan-ul-Haq said on Sunday that best cleanliness arrangements have been ensured during Eid-ul-Azha.

During his visit of different areas of the district to monitor cleanliness operation here on Sunday, he said that social media and local people were appreciating Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) for the arrangements.

Commissioner said that remainings of the sacrificial animals were being collected from the city and being wasted at landfil site with rapid pace.

He said that operation would continue in the next two days of the eid.

