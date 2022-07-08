Best cleanliness arrangements to be ensured on Eid: CEO MWMC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Ameer Hasan said that best cleanliness arrangements would be ensured during Eid-Ul-Adha in order to provide clean environment to masses.

Presiding over a meeting regarding arrangements here on Friday, the CEO MWMC said that the officials working round the clock for making Eid plan successful. He said that the department has accepted the challenge of cleanliness and the target would be achieved at any cost. He said the officials would be rewarded with prizes over good performance during the cleanliness operation.

Ameer Hassan said that MWMC officials would collect offal and remaining of sacrificial animal during door to door visit and it would continue till last day of Eid-Ul-Adha. He said that sixteen temporary storage points have been set up in the city for this purpose.

He said that the storage points would made empty through lifting remaining on daily basis. He said that Eidgahs and mosques would be cleaned before Eid gatherings and after the Eid prayers. He said that divisional and district administration offering full support of MWMC in order to make the cleanliness operation successful.