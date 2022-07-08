UrduPoint.com

Best Cleanliness Arrangements To Be Ensured On Eid: CEO MWMC

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Best cleanliness arrangements to be ensured on Eid: CEO MWMC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Ameer Hasan said that best cleanliness arrangements would be ensured during Eid-Ul-Adha in order to provide clean environment to masses.

Presiding over a meeting regarding arrangements here on Friday, the CEO MWMC said that the officials working round the clock for making Eid plan successful. He said that the department has accepted the challenge of cleanliness and the target would be achieved at any cost. He said the officials would be rewarded with prizes over good performance during the cleanliness operation.

Ameer Hassan said that MWMC officials would collect offal and remaining of sacrificial animal during door to door visit and it would continue till last day of Eid-Ul-Adha. He said that sixteen temporary storage points have been set up in the city for this purpose.

He said that the storage points would made empty through lifting remaining on daily basis. He said that Eidgahs and mosques would be cleaned before Eid gatherings and after the Eid prayers. He said that divisional and district administration offering full support of MWMC in order to make the cleanliness operation successful.

Related Topics

Multan Company Visit Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in el ..

Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in election campaign

10 minutes ago
 Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional w ..

Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional with permission of Commissioner

2 hours ago
 Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful res ..

Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful resolution of J&K dispute

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases clo ..

Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases closed: Tayyaba Gull

2 hours ago
 Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X8 ..

Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X80

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs announces Eid al-Adha working hours

Dubai Customs announces Eid al-Adha working hours

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.