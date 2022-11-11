Best cleanliness to be ensured during Tableeghi Ijtema: LWMC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Anan Qamar said on Friday that they were fully mobilised to ensure special cleanliness arrangements during the second phase of Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema.

He said that the LWMC makes special arrangements every year to provide the best environment to the congregation participants, as far as cleanliness is concerned. As per the company plan, pre-congregation arrangements include lifting of waste heaps from the participants' routes, scraping of roads, water sprinkling on main routes and mechanical sweeping. The LWMC had deputed more than 100 workers in three shifts, who were working day and night to keep the venue and its routes clean.

Furthermore, the LWMC had also installed 10 additional skips and engaged one mechanical sweeper, two loader dumpers, two water boozers and four chain arm rolls to execute cleanliness plan in an efficient way.

The LWMC CEO said, "A large number of people participate in the Raiwind Islamic congregation, and to facilitate them, the LWMC has provided extraordinary cleanliness arrangements in close coordination with the Ijtema management." Zonal officers on-duty were monitoring the arrival and departure timing of the LWMC vehicles, he added.

Ali Anan said that service delivery camps had also been set up around the venue for cleanliness awareness and redress of complaints. He also requested the participants in the congregation to cooperate with the LWMC staff to maintain cleanliness and added that the operation would continue till Nov 13.