UrduPoint.com

Best Cleanliness To Be Ensured During Tableeghi Ijtema: LWMC

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Best cleanliness to be ensured during Tableeghi Ijtema: LWMC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Anan Qamar said on Friday that they were fully mobilised to ensure special cleanliness arrangements during the second phase of Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema.

He said that the LWMC makes special arrangements every year to provide the best environment to the congregation participants, as far as cleanliness is concerned. As per the company plan, pre-congregation arrangements include lifting of waste heaps from the participants' routes, scraping of roads, water sprinkling on main routes and mechanical sweeping. The LWMC had deputed more than 100 workers in three shifts, who were working day and night to keep the venue and its routes clean.

Furthermore, the LWMC had also installed 10 additional skips and engaged one mechanical sweeper, two loader dumpers, two water boozers and four chain arm rolls to execute cleanliness plan in an efficient way.

The LWMC CEO said, "A large number of people participate in the Raiwind Islamic congregation, and to facilitate them, the LWMC has provided extraordinary cleanliness arrangements in close coordination with the Ijtema management." Zonal officers on-duty were monitoring the arrival and departure timing of the LWMC vehicles, he added.

Ali Anan said that service delivery camps had also been set up around the venue for cleanliness awareness and redress of complaints. He also requested the participants in the congregation to cooperate with the LWMC staff to maintain cleanliness and added that the operation would continue till Nov 13.

Related Topics

Lahore Raiwind Water Company Vehicles From Best Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

FBR urges LCCI members to file tax returns on time

FBR urges LCCI members to file tax returns on time

28 minutes ago
 What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lif ..

What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lift T20 World Cup 2022 trophy?

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

2 hours ago
 Power generation capacity sufficient in country to ..

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

4 hours ago
 LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

6 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.