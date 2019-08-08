UrduPoint.com
Best Corporate, Sustainability Report 2018 Awards

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 10:40 PM

Joint Evaluation Committee of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan and Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan will organize 19th consecutive year the Best Corporate and Sustainability Report 2018 Awards ceremony

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Joint Evaluation Committee of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan and Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan will organize 19th consecutive year the Best Corporate and Sustainability Report 2018 Awards ceremony.

The purpose of this award is to give recognition to companies for their excellence in producing the best annual report, said a press release on Thursday.

The Annual reports are adjudged on the basis of Criteria published by the Joint Evaluation Committee. The BCR Criteria is based on the disclosures elements of the of integrated reporting framework.

The event will be attended by Chief Executive Officers and Chief Financial Officers, and key executives of listed companies in the country including the members of both the professional bodies.

