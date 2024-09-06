Best efforts being made for welfare of kids: Sara Ahmed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Chairperson Child Protection Bureau Punjab Sara Ahmed said that all possible efforts were being made by the department for welfare of waif and stray kids residing at child protection bureaus across the province.

During her visit to the Child Protection Bureau Multan here on Friday, she visited various sections of the bureau, including the Child Protection school, children's hostel, tailoring, handicraft classes and the kitchen. She also met children residing at the bureau and spent time with them, which uplifted the spirits of the children.

Sara Ahmed expressed satisfaction with the facilities being offered at the Multan Child Protection Bureau and emphasised that the protection of children was top priority of the bureau. She assured that comprehensive measures were being taken for welfare of children, including providing essential needs, education and training to ensure that these orphaned and abandoned children could become productive and valuable members of society.

District In-Charge Shafaat Zafar, bureau officers, and staff warmly welcomed the chairperson Child Protection Bureau Punjab.