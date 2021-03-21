UrduPoint.com
Best Efforts On Strengthen PIA : Arshad Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 04:40 PM

Best efforts on strengthen PIA : Arshad Malik

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airlines' Chief Executive Officer, Air Marshal (Retd) Arshad Malik has expressed his resolve to turn around the national flag carier , Pakistan International Airlines, despite many challenges including COVID-19 pandemic shocks.

He was addressing the Regional Conference of Rotary International District 3271 here through video link. Prominent at the conference were President , World Memon Organisation, Salman Iqbal, Rotary District Governor, Dr. Farhan Essa, Chairman ABAD Fayyaz Illyas, former chairman ABAD, Mohsin Sheikhani, Rotarians Abdul Aziz Memon, Faiz Kidwai, Rizwan Aadhia, Shoaib Khan, Iqbal Qureshi and Ms. Noureen Khan, said a press release on Sunday.

Air Marshal (Retd) Arshad Malik said the airline was placed on right track and significantly progressed in 2019 , but it reversed due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, all possible efforts were being made to revive the status of the national airline in the world as one of the few leading airlines and make it a profitable organisation. He was confident that PIA would soon come out of the crisis.

On this occasion, he announced to include President, Rotary Platinum-Karachi, Rizwan Aadhya as member of PIA's board of Directors for better execution of Corporate Social Responsibilities programmes of the airline.

President WMO, Salman Iqbal appreciated the Rotary's social services since long and assured his community's support to this great human cause.

Aziz Memon said that Rotary Club had provided scholarships to thousands of students, simultaneously with its record welfare activities.Till date, he added, Rotary Club had spent Dollars 4.3 billion in different sectors in Pakistan.

Rotary District Governor, Dr. Farhan Essa emphasized on more initiatives by Rotary through increased participation of the people to better serve the humanity especially the neglected ones.

Former chairman ABAD, Mohsin Sheikhani expressed his satisfaction over the high spirit and history of Pakistani nation in philanthropy, mainly when calamities hit the country. On behalf of builders community, he assured full cooperation and support to Rotary Club in its social services.

Faiz Kidwai regretted that in Pakistan were only 3000 Rotarians out of 220 million population. The number should be around 80,000. In Bangladesh, it was 12000 whereas in India the number had crossed one hundred thousand. The total number of Rotarians in the world , he mentioned, was around 1.25 million.

He said Rotary had been doing great job throughout the world. However, there was need to widen its scope for the betterment of the humanity irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

