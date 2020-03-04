Best experience sharing to improve combat skills: Chief of Army Staff

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wendesday said that sharing of best experiences through series of events will improve combat skills and help integrate armies of participant countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wendesday said that sharing of best experiences through series of events will improve combat skills and help integrate armies of participant countries.

He visited training area near Kharian to witness concluding ceremony of International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) competition.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS congratulated the participants for successful completion of the event, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

He said :"Training and team work are the hallmark of every soldier.

Confronted with multifarious challenges in diverse terrain, one has to be in the best physical and mental fitness for a robust and prompt response." The COAS said the spirit of sacrifice and patriotism did make a force formidable in the face of any adversity. He thanked all foreign participants for being part of the event and for showing their prowess.

He also distributed the medals and prizes among the winners and runner ups.

Karachi Corps was declared overall best team, Multan Corps runner up while Rawalpindi Corps remained 3rd.

Turkey clinched gold medal in International teams while KSA, Sri Lanka and South Africa team were awarded silver medals.

Pakistan Air Force got bronze medal.

Being one of the toughest military competitions, PATS was aimed at testing survival skills and physical limits of the participants.

The PATS competition comprised of 25 field events to be participated in short period of time, spreading over 62 hours.

Apart from teams from Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), 16 foreign countries including Belarus, China, Egypt, Germany, Indonesia, KSA, the Maldives, Palestine, Russia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA and Uzbekistan participated in the event, conducted from March 1-3, in challenging terrain at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) and surrounding areas.

Commander Mangla and Gujranwala Corps, senior military officials from Pakistan Army, PAF and defence attaches from various countries were present on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention that the NCTC being state-of-the-art facility with large capacity to impart quality training to combating terrorism, inall kinds of terrain has been recognized as a world class training facilityattracting other armies for training with Pakistan Army.