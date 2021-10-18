UrduPoint.com

Best Facilities At Graveyards To Be Ensured: Admin Sukkur

Adminstrator Sukkur, Ali Raza Ansari on Monday has directed the concerned department to arrange cleaning and lighting on 12th Rabi-ul- Awal in the all graveyards of Sukkur to provide best facilities to visitors who offer prayer for their loved ones on the occasion of Eid- Milad-un- Nabi

He said drinking water facility with setting up of medical camps and deployment of city wardens around the graveyards for guidance of people and parking of vehicles should also be ensured on this occasion.

Ansari Sukkur has also appealed to the citizens to lodge the complaints in this regard so that action could be taken against concerned. He also said to the Sukkur municipal corporation to arrange for proper cleaning and repairing of water and sewerage lines within their jurisdiction.

