UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Best Facilities Available For Pilgrims: Secy Health

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 10:10 PM

Best facilities available for pilgrims: Secy Health

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Best treatment and residential facilities have been arranged at 'Quarantine Centers Faisalabad' for returning pilgrims.

This was stated by Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Care Punjab Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman while visiting quarantine centers at GC University campus and Postgraduate Agriculture and Research Station (PARS) of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) at Jhang road here on Sunday evening.

He said that 339 single-bed and 50 double-bed rooms were arranged at PARS where 450 corona patients could be housed.

Similarly, 500 patients can be housed at quarantine center of GC University campus Faisalabad and 150 rooms were arranged at Engineering University campus Khurarianwala road, he added.

Secretary Health said that 150 pilgrims expected to reach Faisalabad, therefore, all necessary arrangements had been finalized to keep them at quarantine centers.

He said that Punjab government had issued special directions to provide maximum and best treatment facilities to corona patients and quarantine SOPs would be implements in its true spirit, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Road Jhang Sunday All Best University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Coronavirus tally reaches to 757 in Pakistan

26 minutes ago

Ajman Bank offers set of initiatives to support UA ..

1 hour ago

SHRD fully implements remote work system

1 hour ago

FANR’s Board of Management discusses Federal Gov ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways flights to Beijing to operate with ..

2 hours ago

UAQ Ruler issues resolution exempting establishmen ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.