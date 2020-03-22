Best facilities available for pilgrims: Secy Health

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Best treatment and residential facilities have been arranged at 'Quarantine Centers Faisalabad' for returning pilgrims.

This was stated by Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Care Punjab Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman while visiting quarantine centers at GC University campus and Postgraduate Agriculture and Research Station (PARS) of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) at Jhang road here on Sunday evening.

He said that 339 single-bed and 50 double-bed rooms were arranged at PARS where 450 corona patients could be housed.

Similarly, 500 patients can be housed at quarantine center of GC University campus Faisalabad and 150 rooms were arranged at Engineering University campus Khurarianwala road, he added.

Secretary Health said that 150 pilgrims expected to reach Faisalabad, therefore, all necessary arrangements had been finalized to keep them at quarantine centers.

He said that Punjab government had issued special directions to provide maximum and best treatment facilities to corona patients and quarantine SOPs would be implements in its true spirit, he added.