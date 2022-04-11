Best facilities being offered in different industrial estates: Zafar Iqbal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Best possible facilities are being offered in different industrial estates developed by the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC), said Zafar Iqbal Sarwar, Chairman BOD of the FIEDMC.

Presiding over 118th board meeting, he welcomed the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Manzar Javed Ali and hoped that he would give productive input for the early and speedy colonization of industrial estates.

He also briefed about the progress on the decisions taken during the last Board meeting and said that Federal and provincial governments are extending full cooperation to provide electricity, gas and other utilities in addition to the provision of other basic and fundamental facilities. He hoped that these measures would yield positive results as FIEDMC is in touch with the government for the early completion of the under construction projects and works.

The BOD also sanctioned different development and construction related projects.

Zafar Iqbal Sarwar hoped that a positive improvement would be visible in the FIEDMC which would also spur the industrial, commercial and economic activities in this region.

Regarding FDI, he said, "Our focus is to attract maximum foreign investment and in this connection the apprehension of foreign companies would be redressed on top priority basis by providing them much needed confidence and security."Zafar Iqbal Sarwar said that the entire team of FIEDMC is exploiting its best capabilities to reactivate and play its pivotal role in providing all basic and fundamental facilities at the doorstep of industrial units established in the different industrial zones of the FIEDMC.