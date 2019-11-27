UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Best Facilities, Incentives Being Provided To Investors In Sindh: Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:22 PM

Best facilities, incentives being provided to investors in Sindh: Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah says best facilities and incentives are being provided to investors in the province

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah says best facilities and incentives are being provided to investors in the province.He was talking to a 40-member delegation of public and private sector of china, who called on him at chief minister house in Karachi on Wednesday.The chief minister said Sindh is the finest place for direct investment and public private partnership.The delegation showed keen interest for investment in various sectors in Pakistan.------------------------------------------Govt to continue its consultation with businessmen in key economic policies: GovernorLahore, Nov 27 (Online): Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar has said that the government is committed to provide all possible facilities to the business community and continue its consultation with them to formulate key economic policies with a view to enhance country's exports volume.

He said that the government is well aware of the problems being faced by the trade and industrial sectors and it is undertaking every possible measure to provide a level-playing field to the business community.He was addressing a grand reception of the Businessmen Panel hosted in honour of its chairman Mian Anjum Nisar.The Businessmen Panel, on this occasion, announced the candidates for the forthcoming election of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) 2020 for all vice presidents seats, while former provincial minister Mian Anjum Nisar and Abdul Ghani Usman have already been nominated for the slots of president and senior vice president respectively.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Governor Exports Business Punjab China Chamber 2020 Murad Ali Shah Commerce All Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

NUST retains top position in Pakistani HEIs; ascen ..

12 minutes ago

UAE-Saudi working together towards a &#039;bright ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree inviting SCC to ..

26 minutes ago

Plan afoot to allow duty-free import of one hybrid ..

6 minutes ago

MSF Calls on EU to Break Deal With Turkey, Boost M ..

6 minutes ago

Present situation in IOK getting worst: Minister f ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.