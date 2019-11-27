Best facilities, incentives being provided to investors in Sindh: Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah says best facilities and incentives are being provided to investors in the province

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah says best facilities and incentives are being provided to investors in the province.He was talking to a 40-member delegation of public and private sector of china, who called on him at chief minister house in Karachi on Wednesday.The chief minister said Sindh is the finest place for direct investment and public private partnership.The delegation showed keen interest for investment in various sectors in Pakistan.------------------------------------------Govt to continue its consultation with businessmen in key economic policies: GovernorLahore, Nov 27 (Online): Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar has said that the government is committed to provide all possible facilities to the business community and continue its consultation with them to formulate key economic policies with a view to enhance country's exports volume.

He said that the government is well aware of the problems being faced by the trade and industrial sectors and it is undertaking every possible measure to provide a level-playing field to the business community.He was addressing a grand reception of the Businessmen Panel hosted in honour of its chairman Mian Anjum Nisar.The Businessmen Panel, on this occasion, announced the candidates for the forthcoming election of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) 2020 for all vice presidents seats, while former provincial minister Mian Anjum Nisar and Abdul Ghani Usman have already been nominated for the slots of president and senior vice president respectively.