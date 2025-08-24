Open Menu

Best Facilities To Be Provided During Rabi-ul-Awwal: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Best facilities to be provided during Rabi-ul-Awwal: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir has assured that the district administration will provide the best possible facilities to citizens during the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review preparations for Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace and blessings be upon him), the DC directed all departments to ensure close coordination and adopt effective strategies to facilitate the public during Milad events.

He emphasized that the Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) must implement special cleanliness measures citywide, particularly along Milad procession routes.

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) was instructed to maintain cleanliness, ensure the upkeep and beautification of parks and greenbelts, and assist in creating a festive atmosphere.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) was directed to make foolproof drainage arrangements to prevent water accumulation during possible rainfall.

The Municipal Corporation and PHA were made jointly responsible for ensuring all streetlights remain functional and for the immediate removal of encroachments along key routes and public spaces.

To ensure uninterrupted electricity during the Milad days, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) was instructed to make necessary arrangements and remain on alert.

The Health Department was tasked with keeping ambulances on standby 24/7 and setting up emergency medical camps where necessary.

