Best facilities to be provided to Sikh pilgrims:Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col (retd) Hashim Dogar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 06:03 PM

Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col (retd) Hashim Dogar on Friday presided over a meeting held in Nankana Sahib for reviewing arrangements of security and facilities being provided to Sikh yatrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col (retd) Hashim Dogar on Friday presided over a meeting held in Nankana Sahib for reviewing arrangements of security and facilities being provided to Sikh yatrees.

The deputy commissioner and district police officer Nankana Sahib gave briefing to the minister about arrangements.

Talking on the occasion, Hashim Dogar said the best facilities should be provided to the Sikh pilgrims on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

More Stories From Pakistan

