Best health, education facilities being provided to people of Swabi: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Saturday said Pakistan was passing through difficult economic times and the government was fighting different mafias in the country.

Speaking to a delegation from Swabi, he said steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan would change the destiny of the nation.

He said due to timely and well-devised strategy of the government, the number of coronavirus cases had come down.

He stressed that it was his priority to remove deprivation and provide maximum facilities to the people of his area of Swabi.

The speaker said best health and educational facilities were being provided to the people of Swabi, adding pace of work on the development projects in his area was increased.