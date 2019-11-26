Best healthcare facilities available to patients in GB: MS DHQ GB

The provincial government of Gilgit Baltistan has taken tangible measures to provide best healthcare facilities to masses, says Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital Dr Farman Ali

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The provincial government of Gilgit Baltistan has taken tangible measures to provide best healthcare facilities to masses, says Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital Dr Farman Ali.

Flanked Information Adviser Gilgit Baltistan Shams Mir, the MS said currently 75 general doctors and 30 surgeons were working in the district headquarters hospital where free medicines were given to patients.

He said the hospitals were well equipped with all required facilities including CT Scan and MRI, adding from 1200 to 2000 patients visited OPD of the hospital on daily basis.

He said that emergency ward remained open round the clock where two lady doctors and one male doctor were treating patients, adding that on call system was also in place to provide prompt treatment facility to patients.

He said that a consignment of equipment had arrived from Punjab government and added that a philanthropist had also donated three modern machines.

He said that relevant staff had been called to install those equipment and provide modern treatment facilities to people.

He said that all necessary facilities were available in the GB hospitals like those installed in hospitals in Rawalpindi and Islamabad hospitals. He said ventilator and oxygen facility were also available in hospitals adding there were five posts existing at operation theatre.

He said that all high profile personalities including chief minister, chief secretary etc availed treatment facilities in the DHQ where dialysis facility was also available, adding the referring of patients from other cities had decreased as they had best healthcare facilities in their areas.

He said trauma centre was being belt and added health card holding patients were provided free treatment, adding working was monitored through cameras.

Speaking on the occasion, information adviser said DHQ was a modern hospital which offered best healthcare facilities to masses.