Best healthcare facilities to be provided to residents: Commissioner

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dera division Yahya Akhunzda Khan said Friday that the district administration was committed to providing best healthcare services to residents.

He expressed these views during a meeting with MTI and the district administration officers in the deputy commissioner office.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ghazi Nawaz, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners, Dean Gomal Medical College Dr Arshad Ali, Director DHQ(MTI) Dr Farukh Jamil and other relevant officials.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner briefed about the performance of the district administration especially with regard to SOPs implementation and law and order situation during Eidul Azha and Muharram.

While Dean Gomal Medical College Dr Arshad Ali and Director DHQ Dr Farukh Jamil informed that concrete measures were being taken to put the hospitals on modern lines and provide best healthcare services to patients.

He said that elimination of referral system was on priority, adding that there was shortage of equipment in the Neurology and Orthopedic wards and patients had to be referred to hospitals of other areas which created inconvenience for people.

It was informed that rehabilitation work of the hospitals had been accelerated and added that Rs180 million had been allocated for the purpose.

The meeting was informed that Construction and Works Department was executing construction work at various sections of hospitals and Gyne wards had been completed while renovation of washrooms and work on drainage system was underway.

They said that pharmacy would soon be initiated in the hospital and more facilities would soon be available.

They informed that paperless system was being introduced in hospitals and under this system an ID would be allocated to patients to witness complete record of his treatment. Moreover,manual receipt system was also being abolished to make working hassle free.

However, they also pointed certain problems like funds shortage and the commissioner directed the concerned authorities to immediately resolve those problems which had been identified on the occasion of the provincial health minister's visit. He said he would also be visiting the hospital next month to witness the progress.

He expressed his full support in provision of best health delivery service to the people.