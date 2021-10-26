UrduPoint.com

Best Healthcare Services To Be Ensured For Citizens: Dr Faisal

Best healthcare services to be ensured for citizens: Dr Faisal

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan on Tuesday said that the government was committed to provide best medical services at public hospitals for citizens across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan on Tuesday said that the government was committed to provide best medical services at public hospitals for citizens across the country.

Talking to the media persons after visiting Shah Allah Ditta Health Centre and Emergency Department of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), he said that innovative steps were being taken to further improve the facilities and the public-private partnership was essential in that regard.

The SAPM said that the present government had paid special focus on the health sector by starting several mega projects.

He said that effective measures were being adopted to achieve targets of universal health coverage (UHC).

He said that the government was working for the expansion of universal health coverage (UHC) by investing in health systems, especially in Primary Health Care (PHC), and was committed to implement its agenda to achieve the target of UHC.

The SAPM reiterated the strengthening of Primary Health Care in the country and taking innovative steps to improve the health status of the population.

He assured expansion in the coverage of the Sehat Sahulat Program, which would be instrumental in decreasing the financial burden on the poor and marginalized population and endorsement of the Universal Health Coverage Benefit Package.

He said that the government was working on developing strategies and plans for strengthening the PHC services and implementation of UHC plan.

He urged the public to strictly adhere to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) to effectively counter the disease.

He asked the citizens to wear masks, maintain social distance, wash hands with soap frequently and avoid crowded places.

Earlier during a visit to the health center Shah Allah Ditta, Dr. Faisal received a briefing on available facilities at the center and directed the staff to ensure the provision of the best possible medical care to the incoming patients.

During his visit to PIMS, he assured that the government would ensure the implementation of its health reform agenda to make positive changes in hospitals.

He said that the government was committed to providing the best medical services at hospitals.

