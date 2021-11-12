UrduPoint.com

Best Healthcare Services To Be Ensured For People: Dr. Faisal Sultan

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 08:21 PM

Best healthcare services to be ensured for people: Dr. Faisal Sultan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan on Friday said that the government was committed to provide best medical services at public hospitals for citizens across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan on Friday said that the government was committed to provide best medical services at public hospitals for citizens across the country.

Talking to the media after inaugurating upgradation of Medical and Surgical ICU at Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital, he said improving the health sector is among the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the construction of a hospital will be started soon at G-11 Islamabad and funds have been allocated for this purpose.

Dr Faisal said that innovative steps were being taken to further improve the facilities and the public-private partnership was essential in that regard.

He said that the present government had paid special focus on the health sector by starting several mega projects. He said that effective measures were being adopted to achieve targets of universal health coverage (UHC).

He said that the government was working for the expansion of universal health coverage (UHC) by investing in health systems, especially in Primary Health Care (PHC), and was committed to implement its agenda to achieve the target of UHC.

He reiterated the strengthening of Primary Health Care in the country and taking innovative steps to improve the health status of the population. He assured expansion in the coverage of the Sehat Sahulat Program, which would be instrumental in decreasing the financial burden on the poor and marginalized population and endorsement of the Universal Health Coverage Benefit Package.

He said that the government was working on developing strategies and plans for strengthening the PHC services and implementation of the UHC plan.

He urged the public to strictly adhere to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) to effectively counter the disease. He asked the citizens to wear masks, maintain social distance, wash hands with soap frequently and avoid crowded places.

Earlier during a visit to the hospital, Dr. Faisal received a briefing on available facilities at the hospital and directed the staff to ensure the provision of the best possible medical care to the incoming patients.

During his visit, he assured that the government would ensure the implementation of its health reform agenda to make positive changes in hospitals. He said that the government was committed to providing the best medical services at hospitals.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Poor Visit Media Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Book on 'Bhanbhore' need of the hour: Syed Sardar ..

Book on 'Bhanbhore' need of the hour: Syed Sardar Shah

33 seconds ago
 CPEC projects to open new vistas of progress and p ..

CPEC projects to open new vistas of progress and prosperity in AJK: AJK PM

34 seconds ago
 Blinken says Qatar to handle US interests in Afgha ..

Blinken says Qatar to handle US interests in Afghanistan

36 seconds ago
 Six more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

Six more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

39 seconds ago
 Noon Polo Cup: Zacky Farms make way to final

Noon Polo Cup: Zacky Farms make way to final

6 minutes ago
 APEC Leaders Agree to Help Restore Cross-Border Tr ..

APEC Leaders Agree to Help Restore Cross-Border Travel

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.