Best Healthcare Services To Be Ensured For People: Dr Faisal

March 11, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan on Friday said that the government was committed to provide the best medical services at public hospitals for citizens across the country.

During a surprise visit to Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital, he said improving the health sector was among the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Faisal said that innovative steps were being taken to further improve the facilities and the public-private partnership was essential in that regard.

He said that the present government had paid special focus on the health sector by starting several mega projects.

The SAPM said that effective measures were being adopted to achieve targets of universal health coverage (UHC).

He said that the government was working for the expansion of universal health coverage (UHC) by investing in health systems, especially in Primary Health Care (PHC), and was committed to implement its agenda to achieve the target of UHC.

He reiterated the strengthening of Primary Health Care in the country and taking innovative steps to improve the health status of the population.

He assured expansion in the coverage of the Sehat Sahulat Program, which would be instrumental in decreasing the financial burden on the poor and marginalized population and endorsement of the Universal Health Coverage Benefit Package.

He said that the government was working on developing strategies and plans for strengthening the PHC services and implementation of the UHC plan.

He urged the public to strictly adhere to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) to effectively counter the disease.

During his visit, he assured that the government would ensure the implementation of its health reform agenda to make positive changes in hospitals.

