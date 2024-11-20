Open Menu

Best Healthcare Services To Be Provided To Citizens: DC Dera

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 01:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has said that district administration will make all possible measures to provide best healthcare services to residents of the district under the provincial government’s public service agenda.

She expressed these while visiting the Basic Health Unit Shorkot.

According to the district administration, the DC reviewed various healthcare facilities being provided to patients at the facility.

She also checked attendance of staff and availability of medicines.

While directing measures for accountability and service excellence, the deputy commissioner emphasized improving cleanliness, staff development and public outreach.

She said that the provincial government had taken a number of initiatives for the betterment and welfare of people and in this regard concrete steps would be taken to provide benefits of those measures to people at grass roots level.

