Best Kind Of Facilities Available To PTI Founder; Attaullah Tarar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday informed the National Assembly that best kind of facilities were available to the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in prison.

Answering a question asked by Syed Agha Rafiullah of PPP, he informed that facilities like a bicycle, exercise room, kitchen, and walking gallery were available to the founder of PTI which were not permissible to other prisoners, adding he obtained these facilities by submitting applications in the courts.

Recalling the ill-treating that Pakistan Muslim League (N) leadership faced, he said that during the PTI era, the leadership of the PML-N was subjected to political revenge.

The information minister said that Khawaja Asif was transferred to Kot Lakhpat Jail during winter and was ordered to sleep on the floor without a blanket.

The three times former Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was not allowed to use the fan in summer and a heater in winter while a cell of 10/6 was allotted to Maryam Nawaz Sharif in prison but the PML N leadership bravely endured the atrocities, he said.

