Best laboratories to give free of cost treatment to labours: Shoukat Yousafzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Labour and Culture Shoukat Yousafzai Monday said the government had decided to give free of cost laboratory diagnostic facility to labours and their families across the province.

In a statement, Shoukat Yousafzai said yet another big decision had been taken by the Labor Department to give medical facility to working class.

"At my request, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved three best diagnostic laboratories in the province which will give treatment to workers and their families free of cost." He said the government had decided to conduct a child labour survey for the first time in the province.

He said said the government was working on elimination of child labour and protection of rights of juvenile. Shoukat Yousafzai said the government was committed for providing education opportunities to the children across the province, adding that work in this regard was being done on priority basis.

He said that through labour law the implementation of minimum wage as fixed by government would ensured and factories owners would be made bound to ensure best medical facilities for the labour.

Shaukat said the department would protect labour rights at all costs and all issues of labour would be addressed without any delay.