Best Medical Facilities Being Ensured At Govt Hospitals: Patafi

Sat 04th December 2021 | 06:56 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Health Muhammad Hanif Khan Patafi said that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure best medical facilities for masses at all government hospitals.

Holding a meeting Chairman Railways Habib-Ul-Rehman Gilani here on Saturday, Hanif Patafi said that provincial government paying special focus on provision of health facilities to masses and all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

He said that provincial government has released funds of Rs 100 million for construction of railway crossing and road at Siddiquabad Colony for public facilitation and added that construction work would be started soon.

He said that the project was demand of local people for the last many years. He said that two kilometre carpeted road, tuff tile, and new sewerage line would be completed in the area.

Patafi maintained that Highways department would pay Rs 35 million to railways department for land acquisition and NOC for the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Railways Habib-Ul-Rehman Gilani said that officers concerned have been directed to complete process of issuing NOC at the earliest.

