Best medical facilities being providing to patients in BMC hospital: Dr. Kamalan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Medical Superintendent (MS) of Bolan Medical Hospital (BMC) Quetta Dr. Kamalan Gachki on Wednesday said that all available resources were being utilized to provide best medical facilities to the patients at the Hospital.

While talking to APP, he said efforts were underway to improve the performance of the hospital by fulfilling its requirements.

He said in this regard, provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was paying attention on Health sector in order to give quality treatment facilities in the province.

He said the installation of digital computerized X-ray has been completed in the hospital for the convenience of the patients adding he was being monitored at each branches of the Hospital so that patients' problems would be solved during the treatment.

Dr Kamalan Gachki said that Balochistan Health Secretary Noor-ul Haq Baloch and DG Health Dr Ali Nasir, a digital X-ray machine was provided for the Casual Department of BMC which installation has been completed in the BMC and digital computerized X-ray facility would be given to masses in 24 hours in the Casual Sector as it was prolong demand of patients.

In reply to a question, Dr. Kamalan said that when he took charge of the post of MS of the BMC hospital, the condition of cleanliness in the hospital was very bad, after which the cleanliness of the hospital was improved on an emergency basis and now the hospital was thoroughly cleaned on a daily basis.

Responding to another question, Dr. Kamalan Gachki said that the garbage incineration plant at Bolan Medical Hospital was inactive for a long time and it has been made functional and now hospital waste was incinerated there.

Earlier, he inaugurated the digital computerized X-ray machine at Causal Sector of BMC.

DMS of BMC, Dr. Rasheed Jamali, Professor Dr. Asharat Kasi, MRO Dr. Ali Mardan and Dr. Waseem Baig were present on the occasion.