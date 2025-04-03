Open Menu

Best Medical Facilities To Be Ensured: Mustafa Kamal

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2025 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said that quality medicines and treatment facilities will be delivered to the doorsteps of the people with modern technology.

Talking to media during visit to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the minister said that negligence will not be tolerated in the health sector as it is not possible to rectify mistakes in this area.

He said that work is being done on the ongoing projects at PIMS at a fast pace. "We have always fulfilled our responsibilities like a challenge and medicines and treatment facilities will be provided to the people at their doorsteps."

He said that there is a need to pay full attention to the health sector and assured that positive changes will be seen in this sector in the coming days.

He said that innovation and positive reforms will be introduced and basic health centers will be activated in a modern and complete manner.

He said that we have to move towards telemedicine and the government is working to introduce one patient one ID system.

He said that keeping the modern world in mind, people go to big hospitals due to the lack of a Primary health centers. "We will improve facilities at public hospitals and primary health system will be upgraded."

He said that our aim is to provide quality medicines and best doctors to citizens at all public hospitals.

He said that seven operation theaters have been built at a cost of Rs 2.1 billion. He added state-of-the-art facilities will be provided in such modern operation theaters.

He said that the plan to give the health sector on public-private partnership is not under consideration. He added the ministry will work on the health card in the coming days.

