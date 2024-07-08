Open Menu

Best Medical Facilities To Be Provided During Muharram: Mayor Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Best medical facilities to be provided during Muharram: Mayor Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arsoan Sheilh on Monday has directed to provide the best medical facilities for the processions during Muharram.

Mayor said that special arrangements will be made for medical facilities on 9th and 10th Muharram and beds will be allocated in government teaching hospitals.

Duty roster of indoor, operation theaters and pharmacies should be issued and paramedical staff including medical, nursing, paramedical and support staff will perform 24-hour duties in all government teaching hospitals.

He further added that the availability of medicines, vaccines, IV fluids, surgical and non-surgical disposables and blood bags will be ensured in government teaching hospitals during Muharram.

Operation theaters of all government teaching hospitals will be fully operational and ambulances with trained staff will also be available in the hospitals.

