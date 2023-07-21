Best medical facilities to be provided to participants of Muharram processions

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Friday directed to provide the best medical facilities to participants of the processions during Muharram-ul-Haram.

While visiting the medical camps, Sabeel stalls established in Sukkur city, the Mayor Sukkur said that special arrangements have been made to provide medical facilities in government teaching hospitals on 9th and 10th Muharram.

He said that special beds would be allocated in government teach�ing hospitals during Muharram, adding that a duty roster of indoor, operation theaters and phar�macies would be issued. In all government teaching hospitals, paramedical staff including medi�cal, nursing, paramedical and support staff will perform 24-hour duties.

He said that during Muharram, security staff would perform 24-hour duties in gov�ernment teaching hospitals.

Medical Superintendent of Government Teaching hospital Sukkur, Dr Altaf Awan told the Mayor that dur�ing Muharram, the availability of medicines, surgical and non-surgical dispos�ables and blood bags have been ensured in government teaching hospitals. He said that operation theater was remain fully operational during Muharram, adding, ambulances with trained staff would also be available in the hospital.