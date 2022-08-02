UrduPoint.com

Best Medical Facilities To Masses Being Ensured: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Muhammad Rafique Ahsan Tuesday said that provision of best medical facilities to masses was mission of provincial government and all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

During his visit of District Headquarters Hospital, he said that provincial government taking all possible measures to facilitate masses.

He said that free medicines and treatment was being offered to masses through all government hospitals across the province.

He inspected different wards of the hospital and issued various directives regarding bringing improvement in performance and cleanliness at the hospital.

He directed doctors and paramedical staff to perform their duties with honesty adding that absence from duty by any employee of the hospital would not be tolerated.

