Best municipal facilities ensures on routes of processions: Commissioner Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding Muharram arrangements.

He said best municipal facilities should be ensured on the routes of Muharram processions besides establishing temporary medical camps.

The Divisional Commissioner directed that control rooms will be established at every level and there should be no communication gap.

The commissioner also directed that patchwork on routes, repair of lights, removal of hanging electric wires should be completed soon.