Open Menu

Best Municipal Facilities Ensures On Routes Of Processions: Commissioner Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Best municipal facilities ensures on routes of processions: Commissioner Sukkur

The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding Muharram arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding Muharram arrangements.

He said best municipal facilities should be ensured on the routes of Muharram processions besides establishing temporary medical camps.

The Divisional Commissioner directed that control rooms will be established at every level and there should be no communication gap.

The commissioner also directed that patchwork on routes, repair of lights, removal of hanging electric wires should be completed soon.

Related Topics

Sukkur Best Muharram

Recent Stories

Malian Authorities Unable to Confirm Receiving Pen ..

Malian Authorities Unable to Confirm Receiving Pentagon Emails Sent by Mistake - ..

3 minutes ago
 MoHAP organises workshop on climate change, health ..

MoHAP organises workshop on climate change, health vulnerability and adaptation ..

7 minutes ago
 Over Half of German Hospitals Suffered Financial L ..

Over Half of German Hospitals Suffered Financial Losses in 2022 - Survey

6 minutes ago
 UAE delegation presents vision for global partners ..

UAE delegation presents vision for global partnerships on sidelines of UN-HLPF o ..

22 minutes ago
 Security plan evolved for Muharram

Security plan evolved for Muharram

35 minutes ago
 Serving destitute people a worship: Dr. Bilal Kh ..

Serving destitute people a worship: Dr. Bilal Khan

35 minutes ago
UK Parliament Passes Illegal Migration Bill

UK Parliament Passes Illegal Migration Bill

35 minutes ago
 PPP to win general elections with thumping majorit ..

PPP to win general elections with thumping majority: Bacha

46 minutes ago
 HEC sends off 156 PhD Scholars for fellowships in ..

HEC sends off 156 PhD Scholars for fellowships in top 200 int'l varsities

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan to face India in IBSA World Games cricket ..

Pakistan to face India in IBSA World Games cricket opener

20 minutes ago
 Women empowerment must to development: governor Pu ..

Women empowerment must to development: governor Punjab

20 minutes ago
 Regional Director, Provincial Ombudsman Larkana ho ..

Regional Director, Provincial Ombudsman Larkana hold open katchery

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan