Best Municipal Services Priority Of Government, Says Mayor Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 03:43 PM

Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Friday has said that the provision of improved municipal services and other facilities to the people is one of the top priorities of the government

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Friday has said that the provision of improved municipal services and other facilities to the people is one of the top priorities of the government.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here, the Mayor Sukkur directed the author�ities concerned to complete the detailed all projects so that practical work on the projects could be initiated as soon as possible.

