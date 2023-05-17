UrduPoint.com

Best Performance: 161 Officials Of Livestock Dept Get Cash Prizes, Certificates

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 01:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Secretary Livestock south Punjab Nasir Jamal awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates to 161 officials of Livestock department for matchless performance in promoting meat and milk production in Multan division.

Three doctors in each tehsil of Multan division who examined maximum number of animals at Out Patient Doors (OPDs) were acknowledged.

Similarly, the officials who performed amicably in managing artificial insemination and vaccinated maximum number of animals were also appreciated by the secretary. In a ceremony, the secretary awarded commendatory certificates and cash prizes.

The cash prizes were given as per criteria with regard to their basic salaries.

Secretary Livestock South Punjab Nasir Jamal stated that livestock was playing important role in strengthening country's economy.

He urged officials to work with dedication in order to boost the sector further.

Deputy Director Dr Jamshaid informed that the cash prizes and appreciation certificates were given for the first time in the history of the department. On this occasion, divisional Director Dr Sabtain and many others were also present.

