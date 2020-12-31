UrduPoint.com
Best Performers Among Gardeners To Be Awarded: PHA

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Best performers among gardeners to be awarded: PHA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and PHA Chairman Asif Mehmood has said that the best performers in making the parks natural green, especially from gardeners would be awarded special prizes and perks.

He expressed these views while addressing to the gardeners and other staff of public parks during an open air meeting here on Thursday. Vice Chairman PHA Malik Abid Hussain and officers concerned were also present on this occasion.

Asif Mehmood said under the Clean and Green Pakistan Movement of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab government was giving special focus on converting all public parks in natural green. "Although we are facing run short of funds but through public involvement, this task will be achieved at the maximum positive results", he added and saying upon its completion, this step would help to reduce air, aquatic and all other forms of pollution and ultimately lead to establish a healthy and disease free society.

He also admired the efforts of Vice Chairman PHA Malik Abid Hussain saying that Malik is working day and night to make this campaign a success. He advised all concerned staff to follow their vice chairman and work diligently. "Clean and green Pakistan Movement of Prime Minister Imran Khan is not a political move nor it beneficial for some specific group of society, rather it is a campaign of nation building to which every citizen must play his due role beyond his association with any political party or group.

Asif Mehmood added that for the first time in the history of the province, we have launched a sincere and result oriented campaign to make parks and highways natural green across the province to overcome environmental pollution and it related problems.

He assured the staff for provision of solutions to their problems, they need to focus on their work in achieving the desired goals.

