Best performing canola, wheat farmers get Rs 300,000 cash prizes each

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel on Monday gave away Rs 300,000 cheque each to the best performing canola and wheat farmers at a ceremony in Dera Ghazi Khan, agriculture spokesman said.

The cash award recipients included those farmers who had produced highest quantity of wheat or canola per acre in 2019-20 and 2020-21. Wheat contest winners of 2020-21 included Rehmatullah s/o Sher Muhammad who produced highest 61.99 Maunds per acre in Layyah district, Manzoor Hussain (59.72 Maunds) in Dera Ghazi Khan, Mukhtar Ahmad (46.28 Maunds) in Rajanpur, Khalil Ur Rahman (44.66 Maunds) in Muzaffargarh. Ghulam Farid was winner of 2019-20 wheat contest) in DG Khan showing production figure of 58.85 Maunds per acre. Muzaffargarh-based farmer Muhammad Bilal won canola production contest by securing 36 Maunds per acre yield in DG Khan division.

Speaking on the occasion, Saqib Ali Ateel congratulated the winners saying it was the industrious effort by the likes of these best performers that helped the country get bumper wheat crop of 20.9 million Metric Ton showing eight (8) per cent increase. Likewise, he added, rice production rose by 28 per cent and sugarcane by 31 per cent.

He said that farmers received good returns of their production and in time.

South Punjab secretary agriculture said that 300 per cent more resources were allocated for agriculture sector in Punjab budget 2021-22 adding that Rs 11 billion were earmarked for south Punjab agriculture alone.

He said that agriculture production contests were being arranged to promote a healthy culture of competition among the farming community.