Best Performing LESCO Officers Awarded
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) arranged a ceremony to acknowledge officers with best performance and present them with appreciation certificates and awards.
The company's spokesman told the media on Sunday that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider was the chief guest at the ceremony, which was also attended by the LESCO officers, former heads of LESCO including those from the power sector, and a large number of engineers.
Shields were given to the officers of various cadres by the LESCO Officers Club over their excellent performance during the year 2023-24.
