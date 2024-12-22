Best Performing LESCO Officers Honoured
Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) organised a ceremony in honour of officers and employees who demonstrated high performance here at LESCO Officers Club on Sunday.
Director (HR) Zameer Hussain Kalachi, Chief Engineer (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, Chief Engineer (P&D) Imran Mehmood, and Manager (Public Relations) Rai Masood Kharal were awarded with appreciation Certificates and shields for their outstanding performance.
The chief guest of the event, Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider presented the best performing officers and employees with honorary shields.
Among those who received the honorary shields included Fazal Hussain Shah, Arsalan Anjum Siddiqui, Manager Operations Tariq Bashir, Director (Headquarters) Muhammad Javed, Deputy Manager (HR) Muhammad Shafiq, Deputy Manager (Admin. and Security) Salman Haider, Deputy Manager (Material Management) Abid Khattak, Assistant Manager Asma Amin, Commercial Assistant Mahira Rashid, PA Muhammad Farooq, PA Ashfaq Hussain, PA Muhammad Kashif from the CEO Office, DCM Azam Rasool of the Customer Service Department, Assistant Manager Athar Zia, Commercial Assistant Muhammad Khalid Ali.
The GM (Technical) Aamir Yasin, Director (Customer Services) Muhammad Sarwar Mughal, Chief Engineer (Mirad) Altaf Qadir, Chief Engineer Zafar Iqbal, Chief Engineer Akhlaq Qadri (late) were also awarded the achievement award.
Addressing the ceremony, the LESCO chief Engineer Shahid Haider congratulated the award-winning officers and employees. He said that officers and employees who do justice to their responsibilities are an asset to the company. "Thanks to these people, LESCO is at the top among all distribution companies." He said that LESCO also appreciates the performance of its officers and employees who have demonstrated hard work and dedication. The purpose of today's ceremony is to encourage these officers and employees so that they continue to perform exceptionally for the organization in future as well.
